Delay alone cannot lead to rejection

Kuldeep Singh took a policy from Shriram General Insurance for his truck. The insurer issued a cover note on October 21, 2010, stating that the truck was insured for Rs 1.12 million from October 22, 2010, to October 21, 2011. The truck was stolen on the night between November 9 and 10, 2010.

An FIR was lodged and the insurer was also intimated. The police submitted a report on March 29, 2011, that the truck could not be found and the culprits were untraceable. The Judicial Magistrate closed the proceedings. Singh submitted the court order and requested the insurer to settle the claim. ...