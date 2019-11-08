Delectable, pocket-friendly food options for the gluten intolerant

What's common to Lady Gaga, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Victoria Beckham? They've all gone gluten-free without giving up their breads, pastas, and noodles, biscuits and cakes. Today you have an entire universe of smart choices stripped of the hard-to-digest protein, and available both online and offline.

What is gluten? It's a protein found in cereals such as wheat, barley and rye. Some people suffer from something known as celiac disease, in which their ability to absorb gluten is impaired, as their gut lining is damaged. Others may have non-celiac gluten ...