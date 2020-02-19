JUST IN
The strong performance does not mean that the bull run in the yellow metal has run its course

People purchasing Gold Jewellery at UTZ Jewellery Shop. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Gold has performed very well over the past year, giving investors a return of 22.11 per cent. The strong performance does not mean that the bull run in the yellow metal has run its course. The coronavirus epidemic has lent fresh impetus to this safe-haven asset class, and it has run up 7.45 per cent over the past three months.

Does gold remain a good investment? Yes, but exercise some caution

Bull runs in this commodity tend to last for three-four years. However, in view of its strong performance in the recent past, investors entering the yellow metal now need to exercise some caution. They should either buy on corrections or make systematic purchases.
First Published: Wed, February 19 2020. 23:04 IST

