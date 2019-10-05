Don't leave tax planning for fourth quarter, spread financial burden

Most people awaken to the need for tax planning only after their employer has deducted a high amount of tax at source, or towards the fag end of the financial year. This delay in tax planning means they have to make a massive lump-sum investment in tax-saving instruments, resulting in a cash crunch during the final quarter of the financial year.

Ideally, a person should start tax planning right at the beginning of the financial year based on an estimate of the income one is likely to earn that year. Not only will this ensure smoother cash outflows throughout the year, the taxpayer will ...