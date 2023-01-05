Don't let weak returns of ELSS category in 2022 deter you; stay invested

The Rs 1,58,199.6-crore linked savings scheme (ELSS) category, popularly called tax-saver funds, disappointed investors in 2022 by giving a meagre return of 1.9 per cent. As we enter the last quarter of the year, and salaried employees scramble to submit evidence of their tax-saving investments, a large number will ask whether investing in is a good idea after their recent abysmal performance.