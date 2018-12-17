Don't need high-end benefits? Zero-fee credit cards may work for you

Everyone likes a good deal, especially in financial products. A low fee is good, and zero fees even better. So, a zero-fee credit card sounds much better than ones that attract an annual fee.

But, do a cost-benefit analysis before selecting. Sahil Arora, vice-president and head of payment products, Paisabazaar.com, says: "As the name suggests, an annual-fee card means those who charge a yearly fee to continue using the card, whereas zero-fee cards do not charge anything." For example, the HSBC Visa Platinum credit card has no annual fees. Arora adds, "A majority ...