Don't redeem your investments during times of crisis, advise experts

Stock market indices may have recovered from its March-lows, but investors in pure equity funds don’t seem too enthused. The June data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India shows that flows into equity schemes have fallen to a four-year low of just Rs 249 crore. Even the systematic investment plan (SIP) book fell to a dismal Rs 196 crore.

There are many reasons for this weak show. The most important: Many investors are facing a fund crunch due to layoffs or salary cuts. So, they have either resorted to reducing or entirely stopping their investments. Also, industry ...