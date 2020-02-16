E-Will is a cost-effective option, but may not satisfy everyone's needs

If you have assets for which there will be claimants after your death, writing a Will spelling out the beneficiaries and how the assets should be distributed is a must. Many people put off writing a Will, fearing the process and the paperwork.

However, the introduction of e-Will has made matters simpler. While an e-Will is a cost-effective and quicker option, it may not satisfy everyone’s needs. Who should opt for an e-Will? It is for someone who does not have easy access to lawyers, or may find dealing with them difficult and expensive. “If the assets are simple, there are no ...