Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches India's first passive short-duration fund

-
ALSO READ
Short-duration funds suit conservative investors during pause in rate cycle
RBI urges bond market players to use tool to prevent gilt auction errors
Tata in talks to buy majority stake in UTI AMC from 4 PSU finance entities
Stagger entry into longer-duration funds over next six months: Experts
UTI AMC's shares soar 15% on reports of Tata AMC eyeing 45% stake
-
Edelweiss Mutual Fund launched India's first passive short-duration fund on Friday. The scheme, Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Short Duration Index Fund, will invest in a diversified portfolio of Indian government bonds and state development loans (SDL).
According to the fund house, the passive offering will provide investors a low cost investment option for the short term. "This fund offers better predictability on asset allocation, credit quality, and duration, and is a low-cost substitute over other active funds for short-term investments," said Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO, Edelweiss AMC.
The scheme will invest 50 per cent in Indian government bonds and 50 per cent in SDLs. The index will be rebalanced every quarter with an effective date as the first business day of the month, the AMC said.
The new fund offer will open for subscription from January 27 to February 10.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 19:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU