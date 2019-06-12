Enter gold bonds only if you have at least a 5-year investment horizon

Four tranches of sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) will be issued between June and September this year. With the global economy moving into a slower growth trajectory, and the trade wars between the US and its partners showing no signs of abating, financial advisors are asking their clients to take exposure to gold, the traditional safe haven.

Last week, the price of gold spurted internationally due to growing tensions between the US and its partners. The trade-related tensions with China continue to boil, with neither party prepared to back down and both ready to impose retaliatory tariffs. ...