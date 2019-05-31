Evaluate investment opportunities in fast-growing tier-II and III cities

If you live in a metro city and plan to invest in residential real estate, you should consider widening the ambit of your search to some of the nearby tier-II and III cities as well. In a recent all-India consumer sentiment survey involving 2,797 participants conducted by real estate consultancy ANAROCK, 26 per cent of respondents preferred to invest in a tier-II or III city.

With the real estate markets of many metros getting saturated due to high prices and limited availability of space, these upcoming destinations could well emerge as the future growth hubs. Some of the tier II and ...