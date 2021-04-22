Exiting equities now can be a costly mistake, might miss out good mkt rally

Since the February 15 peak of 15,314.7, the NSE Nifty50 index is down 6.6 per cent. Many sectoral indexes have fared worse. Localised lockdowns have begun to take a toll on economic activity. If you are a do-it-yourself (DIY) investor, here are a few mistakes you must avoid.

Logging out of equities The Nifty Bank Index is down 16.6 per cent since the market’s February 15 high. Realty, auto, and media have also fared poorly. In such times, many investors are tempted to exit equities. They believe they can always re-enter once the market starts moving up again. But as a recent ...