Few simple steps on how to fix your financial mess after festival splurge

A hangover in the morning shows you had a fantastic party last night. Similarly, there is something called “buyer’s remorse”, which reflects the guilty feeling after a sudden splurge. Usually, this follows an expansive spending session during the festival season.

Many would have racked up debt this Diwali, using credit cards and consumer loans. Here are a few simple steps on how to fix your financial mess. Reduce the weight of credit: D Muthukrishana, a Chennai-based certified financial planner, says: “This is nothing but a Diwali debt hangover. Pay it as ...