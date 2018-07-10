Filing income tax return can be slightly complicated with two Form 16

If you have changed jobs in the last financial year, income tax filing can be slightly complicated. You will have two Form 16 from new and previous employers.

Many times, new employers don't consider the income and tax deduction of the previous one, which means the taxpayer need to compare the two Form 16 and compute the total income, deductions and tax liability. Every employer gives Form 16 to employees, which have details such income received, the tax that was deducted at source and tax deductions that an employee claimed. If the new employer has not considered these details ...