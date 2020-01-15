Financial firms can now save cost through video KYC; data concerns galore

Soon, you may be able to open a bank account within minutes.

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expanding the scope of doing Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure through video (V-KYC), there is a possibility that the long process – usually three to five days working days – will be reduced to a few minutes. Says Ankush Aggarwal, founder of Avail Finance: “The RBI’s announcement of video-based KYC (V-KYC) will provide a boost to the financial services industry.” And the good thing is that the central bank has decided to permit video-based Customer ...