For end-users, festive season is a good time to strike a deal for a house

For many fence-sitters in the housing market, the festive season could well be the time when they finally take the plunge and strike a deal. Not only is this the most auspicious time for a house purchase, the deals and offers are likely to be the best at this point of time.

In the story below, we try to answer some of the top questions that prospective homebuyers would like answered before they set out to buy a house. Will prices dip further? Most experts are of the view that prices have already come down a lot and may not decline further from here. "The chances of prices ...