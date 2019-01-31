For short-term goals and low-risk appetite, flexible RD is an option

If you are among those who cannot stomach the volatility of debt mutual funds, there are banking products you can look at for short-term goals. Top private banks have launched special recurring deposits (RD) for customers to save based on their goals.

What makes these RDs different from other deposit-based products is their flexibility, and a friendly online user interface to allow individuals monitor the progress. After opening the flexible RD account, an investor can put in any amount he ...