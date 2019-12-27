Four experts on what the new decade starting next week holds for investors

The start of decade – 2010 – was rather slow. After all, the world was coming out from a serious financial crisis, which saw the fall of Lehman Brothers.

India faced high consumer price inflation in the first few years of the decade, hurting investor returns dramatically. As the new decade is about to start, investors are staring at another global crisis – the US-China trade war. However, Indian investors are facing a myriad of domestic challenges too – a slowing economy, crisis of confidence in the non-banking financial sector, mess in the real estate sector, ...