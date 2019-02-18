Frequent large cash deposits, withdrawals can lead to tax scrutiny

Frequent deposits and withdrawals of large amounts can lead to an income-tax (I-T) notice during assessment of return. Recently, when a tax official scrutinised the details of a taxpayer, he found the taxpayer had frequent deposits of large amounts — ranging from Rs 2.11 lakh to Rs 98 lakh.

The total cash deposited in different banks totalled Rs 1.35 crore. Despite all the required documents to prove the genuineness of the transactions, the official was not satisfied. He treated the deposits as unaccounted sources of money, and added it to the income of the taxpayer under the head ...