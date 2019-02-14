Single-disease plans good for insurance sceptics, but not fit for long term

Many individuals don't buy health insurance for various reasons. Some don't feel the need, given they are healthy.

Then, there are those who think that insurance is complex and an insurer will not make adequate payment when a claim arises. To cater to such individuals, insurance firms have started launching disease-specific covers. Recently, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance launched M-Care, a health insurance plan that covers seven common vector-borne diseases prevalent in the country, including dengue, malaria, chikungunya, kala-azar (visceral leishmaniasis), Japanese ...