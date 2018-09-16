From fuel to travel, how to find right credit card to suit your lifestyle

Vicky Mukhiya travels extensively both for business and pleasure. He always manages to get discounts and rewards on his ticket bookings that are over and above the seasonal cashbacks. He also gets exempted from cancellation fees.

Mukhiya enjoys these benefits because he owns a credit card designed for travellers. In addition, he gets access to airport lounges all over India along with free tickets once he has met the annual spending quota on his traveller's card. Credit card transactions are on the upswing in India. According to Reserve Bank of India data, the total number of ...