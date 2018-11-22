From health to vehicles: Readers' questions on general insurance answered

My father is covered under a family floater plan. In a year, he spends six months at his native place, which is a small town.

I am worried if he is hospitalised in a non-network hospital, how will the insurer process my claim? Usually, all health insurance policies have a provision to process claims on cashless as well as on a reimbursement basis. We suggest you check the process of this reimbursement facility with your existing insurance company so that there are no surprises in the unfortunate event of your father’s hospitalisation in a non-network hospital. We also ...