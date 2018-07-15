Good repayment track record must for top-up loan: All you need to know

Top-up loan on a home loan can be used for any purpose — to repair or furnish your home, to meet personal needs such as a child's education or marriage, or to meet business expenditures The interest rate on a top-up loan is likely to be lower than on a personal loan and gold loan The processing time is also likely to be faster as the bank has already done its due diligence on you once, though it is not likely to be as fast as for a gold loan Interest rate on a top-up loan will be slightly higher than on a home loan from the same bank or housing finance ...