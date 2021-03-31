Govt cuts interest rates on small savings schemes effective from April 1

Ministry of Finance on Wednesday announced a cut in small savings rate from 4 percent to 3.5 percent for the first quarter of the financial year starting April 1, 2021.



Term deposits of one-five years will fetch interest rate in the range of 4.4%-5.8%.

Ministry of Finance said 1-year time deposit rates have been reduced to 4.4 percent from 5.5 percent, 2-, 3-, 5- and 5-year recurring deposit rates are cut to 5.5 percent, 5.5 percent 6.7 percent and 5.3 percent from earlier rates of 4.4 percent, 5.0 percent, 5.1 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively.

With effect from April 1, 2021, post office saving schemes will fetch interest rates as follows: Public Provident Fund (PPF) - 6.4 per cent down from 7.1 per cent earlier, National Savings Certificate (NSC) - 5.9 per cent, down from 6.8 per cent earlier, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) - 6.9 per cent, down from 7.6 per cent earlier.



For the April-June quarter of last year, the government had cut interest rates on by up to 140 basis points and since then they have remained steady.