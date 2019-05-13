Group life insurance with home loan: Things you should always keep in mind

If you apply for a home loan, the lender may offer a bundled life cover on the group term life insurance platform. The product is meant to cover the payment of loan amount due in case of the untimely death of the borrower.

To lure a loan borrower to also buy an insurance product at one go, the lender may offer a slight discount on the interest rate. Should that lure you to purchase the bundled arrangement? Or is it wiser to purchase a separate term life insurance policy when you avail a home loan? Let’s understand how these two options work, and how they stack up against each ...