Have money in inactive bank accounts? Here's how you can claim them back

Any guesses what do the numbers 47 million and Rs 14,307 crore stand for? They are the number of accounts with banks which have unclaimed deposits. In other words, this is the amount idle lying in Indian banks, and they do not include regional rural banks, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s data released last week.

Says Ranjit Dani, Nagpur based Certified Financial Planner (CFP), “There are a couple of reasons for such dormant or inoperative accounts. One is a change of job, with every new job, you get a new bank account. But, the older one is not closed, but left unused, ...