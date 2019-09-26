Haven't received your tax refund yet? Validate your bank account first

If you have not received your tax refund, there’s a high probability that you don’t have a pre-validated bank account. From this year onwards, the tax department has made it mandatory for individuals to link the bank account with their Permanent Account Number and also validate it, according to tax experts.

From this assessment year onwards, the income-tax department has said that it will issue e-refunds directly to the bank accounts of the assessees. “There could be other reasons for a taxpayer not receiving the refund. Failing to do pre-validation is the most ...