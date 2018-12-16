Here're the five sensible money moves to make before the year ends

December is a good time to look back at the bygone year and plan for the coming one. Says Shilpa S Wagh, a Sebi-registered investment advisor: “It’s a good time to take stock of your money matters.” In fact, year-end is also an excellent time to make a few money moves and fix bad financial habits so that you start 2019 on a surer footing.

Claim rewards: Over the course of the year, you may have earned rewards points when you shopped using your debit or credit card. These points lapse if they are not redeemed within a stipulated time. This is a good time to redeem ...