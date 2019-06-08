Here's how to avail benefits under Section 54 and 54F when buying a house

Property investments typically involve huge sums of money. Buyers sometimes sell one residential property and reinvest the money so obtained in another. In other cases, they liquidate some other assets to buy a property.

The Indian tax law grants exemption to individuals who sell their assets and invest in a house property. Capital gains exemption benefits are available under Section 54 and 54F of the Income Tax Act. Individuals, however, need to be aware of the conditions attached to these provisions. Exit one property and reinvest in another: Individuals who have earned capital gains ...