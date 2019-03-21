Here's why this could be the best time to buy property for self use

If you are looking to buy a home for self-use, these could be good times. Home prices have been soft over the past five years, and home loan interest rates have declined sharply. A recent study by Anarock Property Consultants showed that average prices across major cities saw a mere 7 per cent increase in the past five years.

And if one factored in inflation, the prices would have actually fallen. At the same time, home loan rates have declined from an average of around 10.3 per cent in 2014 to 8.85 per cent in 2018. Clearly, both rates and prices are in your favour. However, there ...