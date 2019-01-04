Horophiles, ahoy! This is how you test craftsmanship in your luxury watch

Do you love to wear a piece of art on your wrist? In other words, do you like owning luxury watches? If so, you must know what sets apart a luxury watch from a regular one.

According to Rahul Kapoor founder, The India Watch Club, “you have watches, and then you have timepieces. Parameters such as movement, certifications, craftsmanship, material used and appreciation are the key points of differentiation.” The total size of India’s watch market is valued at Rs 10,000 crore; of this 20 per cent is controlled by international brands, says Gaurav Mehta, founder of ...