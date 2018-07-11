Hotspot: Here's how Pune's Undri town scores high on connectivity

Located in the southeastern periphery of Pune, Undri was once a small and unremarkable village outside the Pune municipal corporation limits. In 2017, Undri came under the purview of the Pune administrative authority - Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

Surrounded by micro-markets such as Hadapsar, Pisoli and Handewadi, Undri offers relatively serene surroundings with thick green cover. It has good social infrastructural facilities including educational institutions, healthcare facilities and entertainment options. Various IT-ITeS (information technology and ...