Hotspot: How sound planning at Yelahanka is driving real estate growth

In Bengaluru, the construction of the Kempegowda International Airport was a game changer for the region and initiated Yelahanka’s metamorphosis from a sleepy little settlement on the outskirts of Bengaluru into a buzzing residential investment destination.

Yelahanka, which is divided into Old Yelahanka and Yelahanka New Town, is home to many defence establishments such as Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) training school, Indian Air Force’s Air Force Station and Border Security Force (BSF) Training Centre. Yelahanka enjoys excellent social infrastructure including ...