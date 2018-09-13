Hotspot: Powai has transformed into a major upscale micro-market in MMR

A few decades ago, Powai was an obscure hamlet in the northeastern suburbs of Mumbai. It had Powai Lake, which catered to the drinking water supply needs of the city. In 1958, the establishment of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, brought this micro market into the limelight.

Serious construction activity in Powai picked up in the late nineties, and there has been no looking back since. The hills of Vikhroli Parksite surround Powai in the southeast, Sanjay Gandhi National Park lies to the north, and LBS Road marks its boundary on the northeast. Powai has numerous ...