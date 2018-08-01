How Bengaluru's Bellandur is well connected to key business districts

Bellandur, located in the south-east corridor of Bengaluru, has seen promising growth in its real estate market. Over the years, this micro-market has gained demand from both developers and home buyers, thanks to its lush green cover, and more importantly, its proximity to established business zones.

The major factor responsible for the social and physical infrastructure development of this area is the contribution of the IT industry. Globetrotting professionals tend to demand quality residential spaces with emphasis on planning and great amenities. Bellandur enjoys ...