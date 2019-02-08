How brokers are using AI and ML to offer tailor-made stock advice

Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are the new buzzwords in the broking community.

Large brokers are using these technologies to help their customers make investing decisions and get personalised services of the kind offered by e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Flipkart. Sample this: HDFC Securities uses AI to crunch numbers of all listed companies on different fundamental parameters and offers a score to customers to take a more informed call. “If a customer wants information on a stock that our research team doesn’t cover, the machines can still ...