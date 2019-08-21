How much exposure should you take to gold and mid- and small-cap funds?

I have read that gold will deliver over 15 per cent return in the next six months. On the higher side, how much exposure should I take to gold? If I wish to take tactical exposure with limited money, are exchange-traded (ETFs) funds a good option? Whenever there is fear and uncertainty around the world, people turn to gold.

I don't think that you should go beyond 10 per cent of your total net worth into gold and please do not have any definite expectations of returns. Gold seems to follow collective emotions: It could go up for a long time, and it may remain flat for many years. We ...