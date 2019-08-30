How products fashioned from waste are catching the fancy of consumers today

Mending, repairing, reusing, and rarely discarding – these practices were characteristic of the Indian ethos and lifestyle, until they got lost somewhere along the way. Post liberalisation, with the rise in disposable incomes, the new mantra that began dominating the yuppie mindset was “use and dump”.

But not any more. We've come a full circle as the planet can’t afford indulgences and it’s time to go back to the basics and adopt sustainable living by recycling and upcycling products. In fact, recycling is now big business, with entrepreneurs ...