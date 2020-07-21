How withdrawal of long-term motor cover will benefit the consumers

From August 1, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has decided to withdraw long-term policies offering both own-damage and third-party insurance for three years and five years for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, respectively — a move that can make things better for consumers in some ways.

Also, as Arun Singh Badhuria, head, motor insurance, Universal Sompo General Insurance says: “But the buyers of new private cars and two-wheelers must get the vehicle insured for third-party insurance for three years and five years, respectively.” The ...