Instant citizenship, competitive price: Caribbean islands anyone?

Recently, citizenship by investment in a Caribbean country made headlines for the wrong reasons. Mehul Choksi, a fugitive businessman and the uncle of Punjab National Bank scam-accused Nirav Modi, acquired the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda while giving Indian authorities a slip.

The citizenship by investment programme in Caribbean countries is not used only by fugitives and tax evaders. Indians migrating to these countries usually also do so for business or for a comfortable life after retirement. Citizens of many Caribbean nations get visa-free travel to Europe’s ...