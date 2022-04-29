Insurers allowed exposure to fin, insurance upto 30% of investment assets

The Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Friday permitted companies to have exposure to financial and activities upto 30 per cent of assets.

“The authority in exercise of its powers conferred under Regulation 14(2) of the (Investment) Regulations, 2016, permits all insurers to have exposure to financial and insurance activities (as per section K of NIC classification) up to 30 per cent of assets,” the insurance regulator said in a statement.

Accordingly, the limit of 25 per cent of assets stands revised to a limit of 30 per cent of investment assets.