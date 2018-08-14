Invest only a small portion in mutual funds through Paytm or WhatsApp

Investing in mutual funds is getting easier by the day. Paytm Money will soon enter the mutual fund distribution and claims that investors can make much more — as much as 150 basis points — by investing in direct plans through its app.

Another private player, Wishfin, has recently started facilitating investments in mutual fund schemes through Whatsapp. Investors who want to take the Whatsapp route can buy a mutual fund just by giving a missed call to 8447782222 to start their systematic investment plan (SIP). To verify a customer, Wishfin will ask questions through chat ...