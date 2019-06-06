Investing in start-ups can be rewarding: Here's how you can place a bet

Wealthy Indian investors are increasingly looking at opportunities to get involved in start-up companies. And they have started investing directly in companies that have established their businesses or could go for an initial public offer (IPO) over the next few years. “Typically, they are looking at companies that have secured at least Series B funding,” says Srikanth Subramanian, senior executive director, Kotak Wealth Management.

The Series B round generally takes place when the company has accomplished certain milestones and is past the initial start-up stage. Investing ...