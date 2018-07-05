IT funds flavour of the season, but investors need to time entry, exit well

Over the past three months, the Nifty Information Technology (IT) index has risen 11.97 per cent. Technology funds have given an average return of 10.80 per cent over this period.

Over the past one year, the Nifty IT index has run up a staggering 38.51 per cent while technology funds have given an average return of 42.64 per cent. Let us look at the reasons behind the bullishness in this sector. A key reason for the run-up in the IT sector is improved demand outlook for IT companies. "The outlook for technology- related spend in the US and other advanced markets has improved ...