It's not second-hand, it's refurbished: Do make sure the product is genuine

Instead of buying brand new products, and other than the option of renting goods, you can now go for pre-owned refurbished goods. Sale of refurbished goods, including gadgets, white goods, and furniture, has been gaining traction.

Retail giant Walmart-owned e-tailer Flipkart also entered the segment recently. It has introduced a dedicated portal '2Gud' for refurbished goods. Industry experts believe, with key factors being the urge to own high-quality products at affordable prices and to meet short-term requirements for electronics and furniture, the stirring urban ...