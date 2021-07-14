It's the best time to buy a house for your own use, say analysts

Residential real estate sales were brisk in the January-March quarter of 2021, but plunged in the April-June quarter as the second wave of the pandemic resulted in lockdowns. There has been some uptick in demand since June.

For those looking to purchase a house for own use, this is a good time to buy as there is little to be gained by procrastinating. Demand returning In some sectors, like information technology, employees have received good salary hikes and bonuses even in 2020-21. With the economy poised to grow by around 8.5-10 per cent in 2021-22 (according to forecasts), purchasing ...