Keep the indoors pollution-free with the right air purifier for your space

The winter is a difficult time for citizens in the national capital, especially those with respiratory issues, as the region's air quality plunges to levels that have the potential to trigger a health crisis.

And with the pandemic still around, the need to keep viral and bacterial infections, and allergens at bay becomes critical. Brian Hu, senior engineer, Dyson says, "While air pollution levels vary through the year, they peak at this time in India owing to changes in the weather and temperature, as well as seasonal activities." All these factors have led to a spike in the ...