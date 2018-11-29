Landowner liable to sign deed

Papiya Roy Barman also known as Papia Roy Burman and her sister Sukhla Roy Barman owned a piece of land in Dum Dum. They entered into a development agreement with Debajit Banik, proprietor of Gems Construction.

They also executed a power of attorney in his favour. Swapan Kuman Aich booked a 1,400 sq ft flat in the building to be constructed. A tripartite agreement was executed on May 19, 2014, through which Banik as the proprietor of Gem Constructions and as the constituted attorney of the Burman sisters who owned the land agreed to sell Aich a 1,400 sq ft residential unit in the ...