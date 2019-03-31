Last day to file delayed income tax return for FY18: A step-by-step guide

If you are yet to file your returns for the financial year 2017-2018, you still have few hours left as the deadline ends on March 31. If you fail to file your return, the government reserves the right to take legal action against you.

Though the last date for filing Income ended on August 31, 2018, the I-T department later allowed people to file their till March 31, 2019, provided they also submit a late fee of Rs 10,000.

"Taxpayers can still file their Income Tax Return for the assessment year 2018-19 (the financial year 2017-18) by March 31, 2019, with a late fee," the I-T department wrote on Twitter.

Despite being a Sunday, income tax offices are open today to facilitate the filing of tax returns by the taxpayers. Taxpayers can use the I-T department's online portal to file their returns from the comfort of their home.

Before you sit down to file your income tax returns, here are some important documents that you need to keep handy with you:

1. PAN card, valid email account, valid mobile number, Aadhaar number

2. Form 16/16A: These forms will help you provide proof of tax deduction on the payments you have made.

3. Investment proof: Proof of tax-saving investments made, medical cover taken, donations made, etc, are all required for helping you claim deductions under Section 80C, 80D and 80G respectively.

4. Bank details: Even if you know that you don’t have a refund this year, you should provide all your bank account details along with the IFSC code in your income-tax return.

Step 1: Go to e-filing website - http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 2: Users not registered on the website need to register on the website. Those already having an account can login.

Step 3: Go to e-File and select Income Tax Returns

Step 4: Select assessment year, ITR form, submission and verification mode

Step 5: Fill the form using details from Form-16

Step 6: Preview and submit Another way to file income tax return is through the online portal of ClearTax. Here's a step-by-step guide:

Fill in your personal details along with your address in the first step

If you have other means of income, click on the other boxes shown beside the section 'salary'

You can claim a deduction of up to Rs 150,000 by providing the details shown below.

In case you have further deductions, click on the bar 'More deductions' or 'Other deductions'

Provide details of your TDS (tax deducted at source) between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018.

This is the last step of filing your income tax return. Provide your bank account number — this is where you will receive your refund, if applicable.

Congratulations! You have now completed all the steps in filing your income tax return. Just review all the information filled out and you are good to go

Is it mandatory to file I-T return?

Filing income tax return is mandatory for -

1. Individuals and HUFs having income more than Rs 2.5 lakh (Rs 3 lakh for senior citizens aged 60-80 years and Rs 5 lakh for those above 80)

2. All companies, firms, LLPs

3. Trusts, associations, political parties (whose income prior to the claim of exemptions exceed the minimum chargeable to tax)