Low-risk investors may opt for retirement schemes offered by mutual funds

Equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) are the most widely recommended instruments for tax saving. But, these schemes are equity-oriented. What if an investor is looking for a hybrid or debt scheme that offers tax saving? They should look at retirement plans offered by mutual funds.

Retirement funds, however, can be confusing. Five fund houses offer retirement schemes across different categories. HDFC Mutual Fund and Tata Mutual Fund, for example, have hybrid conservative, hybrid aggressive and equity multi-cap. Some others such as Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund and UTI Mutual Fund offer ...